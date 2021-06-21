A streak of sunny days for central Indiana; heavy rain arrives late this week

The average rainfall for the month of June is 4.95″ and so the month is off to a wet start. After four consecutive days with measurable rain, an extended dry spell is in the forecast for the next three days. A cold front moved across the state Monday and behind the front we’ll also get a break from the intense heat and humidity. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and back in the 80s Thursday.

A weather pattern change begins Friday. A low pressure system will park itself over the Ohio Valley and bring a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms through Sunday. Heavy rain will persist through the weekend and with 1-3″ of rain expected to fall, another round of flooding is likely across the state though early next week. Now is the time to prepare before the heavy downpours roll in.

Rainfall has been heavy across the southern half of the state.

We still have rainfall deficits north of I-70.

This will be a mild week.

Heavy rain is likely through the weekend.