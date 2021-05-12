Streak of dry days with warmer temperatures for central Indiana

After a cool start to May with temperatures averaging seven degrees below average, a warming trend is on the way. We’ll have near record lows Thursday morning and with sunny skies and highs in the 60s by the afternoon.

We’ll stay cool through the weekend with highs near 70 degrees. Warmer air arrives next week with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

After a wet start to the month with measurable rain falling on seven of the first nine days, we’ll stay dry through Saturday. So far this year, we’ve had 11 wet weekends. Our next chance for rain will come Sunday. Expect a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms through Wednesday.

So far, this has been a wet month.

Temps have been below average this month.

We have only had two days with highs in the 70s this month.

Scattered light frost will be possible overnight, mainly north of I-70.

We’ve had 11 wet weekends this year.

A warming trend is on the way for the weekend.