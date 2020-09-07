A streak of dry days are in the forecast for central Indiana this week

Scattered showers and storms soaked north central Indiana with 1-2″ of rain on Labor Day. While Indianapolis stayed dry. It was a much different story on Labor Day in 2003 when a record 7.20″ of rain flooded the city. That date stands to this day as the wettest day in Indianapolis history.

An area of low pressure moving along a frontal boundary across central Indiana, combined with plentiful moisture in part from the remnants of a tropical storm, brought heavy rain to central Indiana on September 1. The heavy rain fell on ground already saturated from recent rains. This combination created significant flooding across the area.

This heavy rain resulted in widespread flash flooding. There were numerous evacuations from homes and rescues from vehicles. Many schools were closed. Many neighborhoods that never saw flooding before were flooded. There were also hundreds of flooded basements. The National Guard was activated to help with road closings and rescues at the request of the city of Indianapolis.

Nearly 3,000 residents across central Indiana applied for flood assistance and flood damage was estimated in excess of 20 million dollars. State Emergency Management reports indicated more than 300 homes and nearly 60 businesses were flooded. Nearly 200 people were forced to evacuate their residences.

So far this September has been a dry month with only .02″ of rain so far. Our dry trend will continue for the next four days. We’ll have sunny skies with high temperatures near 90 degrees and the heat index near 100 for Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler, drier air will move in for Thursday and Friday. Humidity and temperatures will be lower and we”l have highs near 80 degrees.

Expect a return warmer more humid air this weekend with a chance for rain and storms late Saturday through early Sunday.

Abnormally dry conditions are spreading across the state

Not much rain is expected until this weekend.

Two tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic.