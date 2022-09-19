A stormy start

It’s been a noisy start to our Monday morning with rain and storms rolling through central Indiana. As these storms rolled through Iowa, Missouri and Illinois late Sunday and early Monday morning, multiple Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued. Numerous reports of hail and downed trees came from these storms. Fortunately, storms in our area remained below severe criteria. They will continue through the mid-morning but our severe weather threat has diminished.

Be careful as you’re heading out. Some of the rain has been heavy, leading to ponding on the roads. Plus, gusty winds within a few strong storms may have knocked some tree limbs down.

A brighter afternoon

We should be dry and skies will be brightening by the lunch hour. Temperatures will turn quite warm again this afternoon. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out late this afternoon but most will remain rain-free once we get past the morning.

Summer heat surges

The heat is really going to crank up for the last couple days of summer. A warm front passes over central Indiana on Tuesday. That will shift winds out of the southwest and temperatures will jump to the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon. The humidity will be surging as well. That will make it feel several degrees hotter than it actually is.

The last full day of summer is on Wednesday. Temperatures will be back near the 90° mark and humidity will be high. However, we’ll add more cloud cover and the chance for widely scattered showers and storms. These will arrive out ahead of the cold front that will usher in more appropriate weather conditions for the chance of seasons.

Fall begins at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday. Highs will only be in the mid 70s. For the first full day of the season on Friday, the morning will begin chilly (mid 40s) and end with high temperatures that will struggle to get out of the 60s.