A stormy close to the week

It’s a soggy close to the work week. Radar estimates that we already picked up more than 3″ of rain in several locations across central Indiana from the rain that fell Thursday into early Friday. The rain has eased for the morning but more heavy rain and thunderstorms will return later in the day.

Rain and storms will be on the rise by the late morning hours today. Slow moving storms through the afternoon and evening will provide heavy rainfall, and bring the potential for flooding. A flash flood watch is currently in effect for Wayne and Fayette counties until 2 PM Saturday. However, additional watches may be issued later in the day. 1″ to 2″ Along with the heavy rain, a few strong to severe thunderstorms producing damaging winds will also be possible this afternoon. This is a day to make indoor plans and stay weather aware.

The weekend is looking better! Rain chances have been thinning out and while they are still in the forecast, only isolated to widely scattered showers will be around for the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler than average, in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We warm up as we get into a sunny, dry stretch early next week.