A steamy weekend ahead with a few storms at times

We’re closing out the work week with seasonal temperatures and another day of hazy sunshine. It will be noticeably more humid this afternoon while temperatures rise to the mid 80s. I recommend getting the yard work done today. It will be much hotter and more humid for the next several days.

A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon and evening but most will stay dry. It’s a Fireworks Friday night at Victory Field. The Indians take on the Toledo Mud Hens starting at 7:05 PM.

We’re really heating up as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The high humidity will make it feel quite a bit hotter. By Sunday, Feels Like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be around during the afternoons this weekend but more favorable rain chances will come with a complex of storms early Sunday morning. A few stronger, gusty storms can’t be ruled out. The heat continues on as we head into next week!