A soggy Tuesday!

We’re tracking a soggy afternoon! Rain is spreading into the state and will we see rainfall reaching peak coverage across central Indiana during the early afternoon hours. Steady and heavy rainfall at times will allow for totals in some locations to near 1.50″. However, most locations will be in the 0.50″ to 1.00″ range. With colder air aloft, some of our northern counties could see a wintry mix before we transition to all rain later on this afternoon.

Temperatures will be significantly cooler today. Highs Monday afternoon reached the mid 60s. This afternoon, we will only rise to the mid 40s. That’s still above the average high of 37° for this time of year, but noticeably cooler.

Rain exits this evening and only a few isolated showers will linger around late tonight. We will get a brief break from the rain but don’t put the umbrella away just yet. Another system with more wet weather arrives Wednesday evening.

Looking ahead to the end of the year, there are some slight changes in the forecast. Latest guidance has sped up the arrival of rain Friday night, New Year’s Eve. A few widely scattered showers are possible as we ring in the new year. However, there is some uncertainty in the timing of this system so be sure to check back as we get new data and can monitor any changes.