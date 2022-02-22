Much of central Indiana woke up to the sound of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms early Tuesday morning. That was just the first wave of moisture from our soggy setup today. This initial round brought ~1/2″ of rainfall to the area. After a lull, more rain is building back into the state.

Showers will become widespread through the morning with a few thunderstorms at times too. Expect rainfall coverage across central Indiana to reach its peak by late morning before showers become more scattered and taper off into the afternoon.

The primary threat with today’s system is flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Area creeks and streams are already running high. Today’s rainfall could lead to flooding near these and other low-lying or flood-prone locations. Additional rainfall amounts up to another 3/4″ are possible before this system departs. The heaviest rain will likely fall over our southern counties.

An isolated strong/severe storm can’t be ruled out. The best chance for stronger storms is after 2 p.m. in our far southern counties as instability rises and a cold front approaches. Damaging winds will be the primary threat for these types of storms and some could contain small hail.

Temperatures remain mild much of the day with highs in the low 60s but a cold front moves through this evening. That will dramatically drop our temperatures through the evening and into early Wednesday. As temperatures drop into the 20s overnight, slick roads are likely to develop overnight.

Our attention then turns to a second storm system that will be impacting central Indiana Wednesday night into early Friday. This will come with a couple rounds of wintry precipitation and overall will set us up for a messy day Thursday and early Friday. We are still fine tuning the details of this system, so be sure to check back this afternoon for updates as we get new data in.