A soggy Saturday; tracking a big warmup

Our weather conditions across central Indiana have been very slowly improving since we received 2″ of snow Tuesday night and record cold temperatures Wednesday morning. Temperatures Friday morning are still cold enough to need to winter coat out the door. However, a wind shift out of the southwest will help warm our temperatures to 60° this afternoon. That’s still below average, we should be in the mid 60s, but better than where we were Thursday afternoon.

Clouds are filling into the state this Friday morning but we will see some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon. The evening remains dry, aside from a very slight chance for a couple isolated showers.

Saturday is shaping up to be a soggy one. This will be a good indoor day, particularly by the afternoon. Scattered showers will develop across the state during the morning and become widespread and steady during the afternoon before exiting Saturday evening.

A warmup gets underway starting the second half of the weekend. Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies and temperatures back near 60°. The warmest air of 2021 is on track to arrive by Tuesday next week as temperatures surge to the low 80s.