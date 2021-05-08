A soggy Mother’s Day

It was a chilly, frosty start to Mother’s Day weekend. While temperatures rose to more comfortably cool conditions this afternoon, temperatures were still running more than 10° below average. Highs today peaked in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We should be in the low 70s this time of year.

Sunday afternoon will be even cooler, however, the main focus for Mother’s Day is the rain. It will be a good day for indoor plans with Mom, as Sunday will be rather soggy. Heavy rain and even a few t-storms will be around from morning through evening. Heaviest rain passes through the morning before becoming more scattered during the afternoon. A strong or severe thunderstorm is possible, mainly in our southern counties. However, the threat is low and most just see heavy rain. Many locations are likely to see 1″ to 3″. Areas of flooding will be a concern. Be careful as you’re out driving Sunday.

The rain ends abruptly Sunday evening and we begin a dry stretch that comes with plenty of sunshine as we start a new week. Temperatures stay below average all week long, but a slow warming trend will get a closer to the average by next weekend.