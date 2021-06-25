A soggy Friday; daily storm threat through next week

It’s a soggy end to our work week as showers and storms are scattered around central Indiana this Friday morning. A line of strong/severe storms moved through Missouri and Illinois early Friday morning. Storm reports of heavy rain, trees down and a tornado were collected as those storms moved east and weakened the closer they came to Indiana.

Our main threat with this system will be heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding. However, with the nature of these storms, a few strong to severe wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Along with that, there is a low but nonzero threat for a quick spinup this afternoon as there could be just enough lower level wind shear to support tornado development.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our north and western counties until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The heaviest of the rain will remain in our north and west counties during the morning hours before a broken line of showers and storms will slide east through the state during the mid afternoon. There will be a lull in the rain for most areas late this afternoon and evening before a cluster of heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms develops over the northern half of the state.

This is the primary location we are concerned for flooding as we will likely see training of storms, repeated storms over the same location, and the tropical nature of our atmosphere means we have plenty of moisture to produce torrential downpours. These locations could see a few inches of rain by Saturday morning.

River banks and culverts can become unstable under these conditions. Plus, if you’ll be traveling, be sure to not drive over flooded roadways!

Rain chances will linger through the weekend and into next week. However, we’re not looking at a weekend washout. Saturday will have a lot of dry time in the morning and early afternoon with only a few spotty, light showers around, before becoming more widely scattered in the afternoon and evening.

Additional widely scattered showers will continue through Sunday. If planning to be outside this weekend, this is a good time to have the Weather Authority app as you can track the rain right where you are.