A slow warmup begins: Wet weather for the first weekend of summer

A cold front moved across the state Monday, and behind the front we’ll get a break from the intense heat and humidity. Highs were in the 70s Tuesday and will stay mild on Wednesday before we move back into the 80s Thursday.

The average rainfall for the month of June is 4.95″, and so the month is off to a wet start. After four consecutive days with measurable rain, an extended dry spell began Tuesday and will last for two more days.

A weather pattern change begins Friday. A low pressure system will park itself over the Ohio Valley and bring a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms through Sunday. Heavy rain will persist through the weekend, and with 1-3″ of rain expected to fall, another round of flooding is likely across the state through early next week.

From last Friday through Monday, five tornadoes did damage across the state. We may see a risk for severe storms again this weekend.

So far this has been a mild month.

So far this has been a wet month.

The heaviest rain has fallen south of I-70 this month.

We’ll see a slow warmup this weekend.

Expect heavy rain this weekend.

We had five tornadoes across the state with our last storm system.