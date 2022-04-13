With a half-inch of rain Wednesday has been a soggy day for central Indiana as a cold front approaches. While it has been wet, windy day, the severe weather threat has not materialized yet. The heavy cloud cover and constant rain have kept the atmosphere stable so strong to severe storms have not been able to develop. The Storm Prediction Center has moved the Enhanced Risk for severe storms farther south and a Slight Risk for severe storms still exists across central Indiana through the evening.

The atmospheric environment is starting to de-stabilize south of Bloomington and weather conditions will be more favorable for strong to severe storms south of I-70 after 6pm. The main threat from the storms will be for damaging straight-line winds that may cause damage and power outages. Another inch of rain is likely by Midnight so expect standing water and minor flooding for the rush hour.

Behind the cold front temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight and stay in the 50s for Thursday. Winds will gust up to 35 miles per hour Thursday afternoon. We’ll stay dry Friday with highs in the 60s and we’ll have a few showers this weekend highs in the 50s.

