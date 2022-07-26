The rain has already spread into the southern half of the state Tuesday morning. This is will it will primarily stay. While we are tracking a soggy day for our southern counties, our northern counties will stay mainly dry. While we could still use the rain, areas getting it today already experienced heavy rainfall over the weekend. With today’s steady rain through the morning, flooding will be a concern in our southwestern counties. A Flood Watch remains in effect through 2 PM.

Rain tapers off into the afternoon and while some remain damp, there will be a fair amount of dry time across central Indiana for the second half of the day. However, still be prepared with rain gear as isolated to widely scattered showers will linger into the evening too. Humidity is rising and temperatures this afternoon will be below average, only rising to the mid and upper 70s.

We keep the unsettled weather pattern around for a couple more days. Widely scattered showers will be around during the Wednesday morning commute. These showers will increase in coverage, reaching their peak around the lunch hour and tapering off once again. A cold front passes late in the week, just in time for the opening of the Indiana State Fair. You will notice a significant drop in humidity on Friday and skies will turn brighter. That great weather carries right over to the weekend. Go ahead and make outdoor plans for it now, it’s going to be fantastic.