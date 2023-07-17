A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues through Midnight. The storms will develop rapidly and move southeast across the state. The main threats will be 1″ diameter hail, 60mph winds and flash flooding.

Canadian wildfire smoke is back and air quality peaked in the unhealthy range Monday afternoon. An Air Quality Alert is in place across the state until midnight tonight. Fortunately, a cold front moving through the state this evening will help clean the air out, and our air quality should improve through the night. Storms are expected to develop ahead of the front. While the southern third of the state is highlighted for the risk of severe weather, all of central Indiana has the chance to see a couple stronger and possibly severe storms. Damaging winds and hail would be the primary threats with these storms.

Humidity will lower behind the front but it will still be noticeable Tuesday. After another surge of humidity in the middle of the week, along with additional storm chances, we get into more comfortable conditions by the weekend.

So far this month Indianapolis has received 4.13″ of rain. That is more precipitation than we saw in May and June combined. More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday and up to an inch can be expected.

