A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of central Indiana until 10 p.m. Storms are developing rapidly and spreading across the state. Damaging straight-line winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible this evening.

Hancock, Rush and Shelby County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15 p.m.

Wayne County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Hancock County until 7:15 p.m.

Monday was the first 90° day of the year for Indianapolis. This will be the hottest week of the year so far as the heat will continue. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday and will likely be extended through Thursday. An Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Tuesday.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone-forming emissions:

Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-thru and combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

What are the records for this week in Indiana?

For the next three days, high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-90s. The record highs for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are 95°, 95° and 96°, respectively, and all their records could be matched or exceeded this week. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday afternoon, and the heat will not be as intense on Friday with highs in the 80s.

