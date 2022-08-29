Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Indiana

A Severe thunderstorm Watch has been issued for north central Indiana. The watch is in effect through 8 pm. Damaging winds and flooding will be the primary threats this evening, with a lower risk for large hail and tornadoes.

Monday started off with rain and thunderstorms. All storms stayed below severe criteria but gusty winds still knocked some power lines down, resulting in a few power outages. The first round of rain brought nearly 1/2″ of much-needed rain to Indianapolis. Monday was a hot, steamy day and for the 22nd time this summer Indianapolis reached a high of at least 90°. Another round of storms will arrive this evening and this one will pack more of a punch. Much of central Indiana, along and north of I-70, is highlighted under a Slight Risk of severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center.

A cold front will move east and strong storms ahead of the front have pounded northern Illinois with storms that have produced 70 to 80 mph wind gusts. These storms won’t arrive in central Indiana until the evening with the current timing looking to be after 7 p.m. for our northern counties and near 10 p.m. for areas closer to Indianapolis. This line will weaken as it slides south and east after Midnight, but lingering scattered showers will continue into early Tuesday morning.

Storms will weaken as they move south and east.

Less humid air moving in

Behind the cold front, we are looking at a nice stretch of weather this week. Humidity will drop on Tuesday and skies will turn brighter. We keep temperatures seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the rest of this week. However, by the weekend, we are back to heat with temperatures flirting with 90° again, with a chance for scattered storms by Sunday.

Temperatures and humidity will be more comfortable for the rest of the week.

Wet start to the year, turned drier

After a wet start, our year has turned dry.