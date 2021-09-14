A Severe T-storm Watch for north central Indiana tonight: Nicholas floods the deep south

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Blackford, Cass, Grant, Miami, Wabash and White counties until 11pm. Damaging winds and and heavy rain will be the primary threats. Up to an inch of rain is likely north of I-70 and flash flooding may occur.

Hurricane Storm Nicholas, the 14th named storm of hurricane season, reached hurricane status late Monday night and made landfall early Tuesday morning in southeast Texas. The storm will move slowly across the central Gulf coast and saturate areas devastated by Hurricane Ida two weeks ago.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 11pm.

Strong storms will develop across northern Indiana this evening.

Heavy rain will stay north of I-70 through 10pm.

Expect heavy rain in Indianapolis this evening.

The heaviest rain will fall north of I-70.

A few showers may linger into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a cooler day.

Nicholas is soaking the central Gulf Coast with flooding rain.

2-5″ of rain is likely from the Nicholas through Thursday.