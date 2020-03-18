A risk for strong to severe storms across central Indiana on Thursday

This is severe weather preparedness week across central Indiana and right on cue we’ll have a chance for stormy weather. For the first full day of Spring a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move across the state. Rain will develop Thursday morning, with greatest risk for strong to severe storms coming late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Another inch or two of rain is likely during the next 24 hours. The ground is saturated from our wet weather so far this year and minor flooding will be possible by Friday. Sunny skies will return for the weekend but the first weekend of Spring will be a chilly one with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Gusty storms are likely across the state Thursday.

Central Indiana will see a risk for severe storms Thursday.

The greatest risk for severe weather will be across west central Indiana.

Scattered storms are likely Thursday afternoon.

A line of gusty storms will move across the state Thursday evening.

Strong storms will continue into Friday morning.

A severe weather threats will be possible Thursday.



Heavy rain is likely over the next 24 hours.