A risk for severe storms and a High Wind Watch for central Indiana

While March has been a wet month with over two and a half inches of rain, so far we have avoided severe storms. That may change over the next 24 hours. A strong storm system will move toward the state and will bring rain and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are likely and up to an inch of rain will soak the state.

Expect strong to severe storms with gusty winds. There is a slight risk for severe storms over the southern third of the state Thursday evening into the overnight. A High Wind Watch is in effect from 10pm Thursday through 7am Friday as 30 to 40 mile per hour winds with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are likely.

Flood Warnings continue for all area creeks, rivers and streams. 1-2″ of rain is expected through the weekend. Waterway levels are near bank full and currents are swift. The rain we’re expecting over the next few days will keep flooding concerns high.

