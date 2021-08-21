A return to high heat begins this weekend

Temperatures reached 90 degrees in Indianapolis today, and this may be the start of a lengthy stretch of heat in the Hoosier State. One of the differences in today’s weather was the lack of rain. Showers & storms remained out the region today and the extra sunshine was key in warming things up out there.

Cooler weather will take us through the evening with temperatures falling through the 70’s after 9pm. Our weather will remain quiet with a partly clear sky. There will be some humidity and perhaps patchy fog in the early morning, but it will be a nice night to enjoy outdoors.

We will begin our Sunday off with a partly sunny sky and a temperature around 70 in the metro area. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s in the suburbs. We will warm up quickly once the day gets going with abundant sunshine through the lunchtime hour. There will be some cloud development in the afternoon and perhaps a few very isolated showers. About 90 percent of the state will remain dry and any rain showers would be brief. Humidity will be noticeable, but not overbearing.

The heat will remain on blast as we transition into the work week. Highs are forecast to remain in the 90’s through the middle of the week with a couple days as hot as the mid 90’s expected! Humidity will stick with us too, so it would not be a shock if those feels-like temperatures made a run at triple digits once again.