Refreshing change gets underway today across central Indiana

It was a wet start to the work week with showers and storms developing over the state this morning. A broken line of showers and storms weakened as it moved east toward the metro and dissipated by the end of the morning commute. The rest of the morning will be mainly dry but a few isolated showers will be possible.

A cold front traveling over the state this morning will shift our winds out of the northwest, bringing us a much drier, cooler air mass. Dew point temperatures were at tropical levels Monday morning but will take a dramatic turn to more comfortable conditions by the afternoon and evening.

Widely scattered showers with the chance for a few thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon, but there will still be a lot of dry time too.

Skies clear tonight and temperatures by Tuesday morning will be off to a much cooler start, in the low 50s. Tuesday will be a perfect day to spend outside and get some yardwork done. There will be plenty of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 70s by the afternoon.

Temperatures begin to build back to more seasonal levels mid and late week as humidity climbs again and rain chances return to the forecast.