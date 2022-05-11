The average high temperature for Indianapolis this time of year is 72°. With sunny skies and a warm breeze from the southeast we matched the record high of 89° set first on this date in 1896. The sunny, warm weather will continue for the next two days. Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move this way over the weekend. As the front moves in Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will develop. The rain will continue Saturday night through Sunday and up to an inch of rain is likely by Monday morning. The rain will also cool us down. Highs will be near 80° Saturday and in the 70s by Sunday.

The more seasonal temperatures will stay with us to start next week. We’ll sunny skies, Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s.





Indianapolis tied the record high for Wednesday.

We’ll see a gradual cool down this week.

Rain has been plentiful this Spring.

Heavy rain is likely this weekend.