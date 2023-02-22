A warm front moved north through the state today and, with a high temperature of 70°, Indianapolis tied the record high for date. The front stalled just north of the city and we saw a wide range of temperatures. North of the front heavier rain fell and temperatures were much cooler.

A Wind Advisory continues through 10pm and gusts up to 50 mph are possible. This may result in some tree limbs down and a few power outages. A heavier, more widespread round of rain comes in this evening and a few strong storms, with gusty winds, are possible. Rain will clear out late tonight and leave us with a drier but still windy Thursday. Temperatures will peak near 60° by noon and then fall through the rest of the day. It will be another brief shot of cold air to close the week before a new warmup gets underway for the weekend.

Indianapolis tied the record high temperature Wednesday.

Gusty winds and heavy rain are likely this evening.

After a few clouds in the morning, skies will Thursday afternoon.

Thursday will be a windy, mild day with temperatures falling in the afternoon.

After a cool down to end the week, a warm up starts Saturday.