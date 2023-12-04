December is off to a mild, wet start with .35″ of precipitation and temperatures averaging almost five degrees above average. We’ll be dry and chilly for your evening plans but we’re tracking another wave of rain that will travel over the state starting after 4am. This will primarily be light rain but with the colder temperatures in the morning we may see a few snowflakes mixing in. Our rain/snow mix will change rain by mid-morning and widely scattered showers will linger through the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid 40s.

We’ll have dry weather with a gradual warmup this week. Expect highs in the 40s Wednesday and in the 50s Thursday and Friday. We’ll stay dry though the end of the work week with our next chance for rain arriving this weekend. We’ll have rain developing Saturday, rain that will be heavy at times with a chance for embedded thunderstorms. We also have a chance to see rain changing to a rain/snow mix and then to snow Sunday. This is something we will watch closely all week long.

December is forecast to be a wet month.

A rain/snow mix will develop overnight.

Our rain/snow mix will change to rain Tuesday morning.

Widely scattered showers will linger into Tuesday afternoon but rainfall amounts will be light.

Tuesday will be a windy, cool day.

December is forecast to be a cool month.