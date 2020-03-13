A rain/snow mix for the final weekend of Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wet weekends have been very common so far this year and this will be another one. This is the final weekend of Winter and we'll end the season with sometihing we haven't seen much of lately - snow.

A rain/snow mix will develop across central Indiana Saturday morning and spread statewide during the day . Up to one inch is possible north of I-70 by Saturday evening. Any accumulation will occur mainly on grassy areas and major road impacts are not expected. Sunshine will return Sunday, so any Saturday snow will met during the second half of the weekend.

Spring begins next week.