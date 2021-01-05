A quiet week ahead; Snow season for central Indiana is off to a slow start

Central Indiana saw gray skies with a few scattered flurries and some drizzle Tuesday. This will continue to be a quiet week of weather with mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures. Highs will be in the 30s, and lows will be in the 20s through the weekend.

With an average of 8.6″ of snow, January is our snowiest month of the year. So far this month we’ve had .2″, and for the season, we have only had 2.7″ of snow, which is 6.4″ below average. Our next best chance for snow will not arrive until next week.

We have only had one, 1″ snow so far this season.

Precipitation is forecast to be above average for the month.

Seasonal snow is off to a slow start.

For five of the past six years, January snow has been below average.

Spring starts in 74 days.