March is the month we transition from winter to spring and we are off to a rocky start. We set a record high of 77 degrees Saturday afternoon before severe storms tore across the northern half of the state Saturday night into Sunday morning. 1 to 2 inches if rain has already fallen this month and a large part of central Indiana is under a flood warning through Monday evening.

The monthly outlook for March predicted above average temperatures and above average precipitation. So far the month is off to a mild, wet start. Temperatures have been more than 12 degrees above average and we’ve had almost two inches of rain. We average 3.69″ of precipitation for the entire month.

This will be a quiet week of weather and we’ll stay dry with seasonal temperatures through Thursday. Our next storm system will bring rain Friday. Temperatures will fall during the day and rain will change to a rain/snow mix before ending. Behind the cold front temperatures will colder this weekend. We’ll have highs in the 30s with lows near 20 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rain soaked the state Monday morning.

A Flood Warning continues through this evening.

