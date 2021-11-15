A quick warm up is on the way to central Indiana

Central Indiana saw a mix of light rain and snow showers Monday afternoon as a warm front approached the state. The front will move north of the state overnight. The light precipitation will end and winds will shift to the southwest. With the warm front north of the state Hoosiers will enjoy a quick warm up with temperatures in the 50s Tuesday and in the 60s Wednesday.

A cold front will approach the state Wednesday. Ahead of the front we’ll have 25-30 mph winds gusts and increasing clouds. From the clouds we’ll have a few showers Wednesday with most areas receiving less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Behind the cold front we’ll end the week with cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will moderate over the weekend with highs closer to 50 degrees.

So far this has been a cool month.

So far this has been a dry month.

Expect gusty winds on Wednesday.

Scattered showers will be likely Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts will be light with our next storm system.

After a quick warm up, we’ll cool down later this week.