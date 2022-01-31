Here’s what to expect for this week’s winter storm hitting Indiana

After a slow start to the snow season, business is about to pick up. Expect a cloudy, breezy mild Tuesday will rain developing in the afternoon. Rain will continue overnight through Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will fall and our rain will change to a freezing rain, sleet, snow mix. Icy roads will become dangerous Wednesday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch will take effect at 7pm Wednesday and continue through 1am Friday. This system will bring colder air and will have ample moisture to work with and as temperatures fall Wednesday night a changeover to snow is likely and the snow will be heavy at times.

Heavy snow will continue to fall through the day on Thursday with the heaviest accumulation across the northern half of the state. At this time it is too early give exact snow accumulation amounts, but all of central Indiana should expect a few inches of snow to accumulate by Thursday night.

Behind this weather system expect a blast of bitter cold. For Friday we’ll have sunny skies with high temperatures in the teens and low temperatures below zero.

A strong system will bring freezing rain, sleet and snow to central Indiana.

A winter Storm Watch has will be in effect for later this week.

Rain is likely Tuesday evening.

Rain will change to snow north of I-70 by Wednesday morning.

Snow will spread south of I-70 Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy snow will continue Wednesday night through Thursday.

Expect ice and snow to accumulate this week.