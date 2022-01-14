A powerful snowstorm over the Midwest: A chance for snow this weekend for central Indiana

A powerful winter storm will pound the Midwest with heavy snow before diving south, drawing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and spreading snow up the Atlantic Seaboard. While Hoosiers will see a chance for snow this weekend, major accumulations are not expected. A few flurries are likely late Friday night through Saturday morning as a cold front moves across the state. Skies will clear during the day and behind the front temperatures will stay in the20s.

A stronger area of low pressure will move by to our south Sunday and spread accumulating snow across the southern states. Southeastern Indiana may see some minor snow accumulation and a few snow showers are likely across central Indiana Sunday night through Monday. High temperatures through Dr. King Day will only be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day next week with highs in the 40s. Another cold front will bring rain Wednesday, followed by a blast of much colder air. the week will end with single-digit lows and highs in the 20s for Thursday and Friday.

