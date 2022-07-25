It’s a great start to the week with quiet, dry conditions as you’re heading out the door. We’re coming off of a very active close to the weekend with severe storms that rolled through central Indiana. There were several reports of funnel clouds in the area, along with reports of trees and powerlines down in Putnam County. In addition, radar estimated indicate that some locations picked up more than 3″ of rainfall from Sunday’s storms. We have more heavy rain coming our way this week, which will lead to flooding concerns.

That system has passed and we are now in the wake of the cold front that brought us those storms. Northerly winds will drive down humidity this afternoon and keep temperatures on the cooler side, compared to hot conditions we had last week.

As you’re heading out the door, we are dealing with some patchy fog that has reduced visibility in a few spots. However, now that the sun is coming up this Monday morning, we are already seeing improvements. That fog will mix out during the morning hours and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds around the state today. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s and humidity takes a dive to more comfortable levels by the afternoon.

Showers and storms will move back in late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall is expected within some of these storms and a Flood Watch has already been issued for our southwest counties. This watch is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. More than 1″ of additional rainfall will be possible in many locations.

More scattered rain will be possible through early Friday morning but there will be plenty of gaps of dry time too. At this time, the weekend ahead is looking fantastic with highs in the highs, dry conditions and sunshine.