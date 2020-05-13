A new weather pattern will bring warmer air and a greater chance for rain and thunderstorms

May is off to a cool, wet start. Temperatures have been eight degrees below average and we’ve had almost an inch of rain. A new weather pattern will now take hold across the Ohio Valley. For the rest of the week temperatures will be close to where we should be this time of year. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday with a slight risk for severe storms and heavier rain north of I-70.

We will also have a chance for scattered showers and t-storms through Sunday. 1-2″ of rain is likely this week. Along with our daily chance for rain, we’ll stay with warmer temperatures through the weekend.

Almost an inch of rain has fallen this month.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms north of I-70 on Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for rain Thursday morning.

Heavy rain is likely for the Thursday evening rush hour.

Expect gusty winds in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will much heavier north of I-70.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through the weekend.

Another inch of rain is likely this week.