A new weather pattern will bring a daily chance for rain to Central Indiana

Get ready for a new weather pattern across the Hoosier state. An extended period of dry weather began Tuesday and will last one more day. Highs were in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and will move back into the 80s Thursday. After a sunny start, clouds will increase in the afternoon.

A low pressure system will park itself over the Ohio Valley and bring a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms starting Thursday night through next Tuesday. Heavy rain will persist through the weekend and into next week. With 2-4″ of rain expected to fall, another round of flooding is likely across the state through early next week.

The average rainfall for the month of June is 4.95″, so we are already off to a wet start. With the rain we’re expecting through next week, this month stands the chance to be one of the wettest June’s on record.

Temperatures will be warmer Thursday afternoon.

So far this had been a wet month.

The heaviest rain has soaked the southern half of the state.

A daily chance for rain starts Friday.

2-4″ of rain is likely through next week.