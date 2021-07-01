A new weather pattern for central Indiana for the 4th of July weekend

After a wet month of June with seven and a half inches of rain, July got off to a very wet start with almost three inches of rain. After a warm, wet week and new weather pattern will emerge for the weekend.

A cold front moved across the state late Thursday and is bringing an end to the warm, wet weather pattern that has plagued the state this week. Cooler, drier air will flow into the state, and temperatures and humidity will be much lower. This dry, more pleasant weather pattern will hold for the 4th of July weekend with sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.

Hoosiers will enjoy an extended streak of quiet weather next week. We’ll have sunny skies with highs near 90 degrees through Tuesday. Our next chance for rain and thunderstorms will come Wednesday.

Our summer is off a warm, wet start and the trend is likely to continue. The 30-day outlook for July is calling for temperatures and precipitation to be above average.

July is off to a wet start.

We have had an extended stretch of wet weather.

We weekend have outnumbered dry weekends this year.

We’ll see a slow warm up over the next four days.

Temperatures are forecast to be above average this month.

Precipitation is forecast to be above average this month.