A muggy and wetter week ahead

Sunday came with a lot more cloud cover across the state but temperatures still managed to reach the low and mid 80s this afternoon. A few spotty showers developed in the area but most have and will stay dry for the rest of the day.

In addition to the rain and cloud cover, another big change we saw (or really FELT) today was in the humidity. Dew point temperatures took a jump, rising to the mid and upper 60s, with some locations hitting 70°. That’s muggy! Typically, we say dew point temperatures below 60° are comfortable. We were well above that threshold today and it will be quite humid all through this next week as well.

A few spotty showers will linger for the evening but most remain dry. Showers increase in coverage as we head toward day break Monday. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Off and on showers with thunderstorms at times will continue throughout the day. Keep the umbrella handy this week. We’ll have daily chances for rain and storms.