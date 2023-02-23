It is often said about Indiana weather, “Just wait a day, it will change.” On Wednesday a warm front moved north of the state and we set a record high of 71°. Ahead of a cold front on Thursday temperatures across central Indiana peaked in the mid 60s. At 2pm in Indianapolis the temperature was 66°. By 4pm we had fallen to 56°. Temperatures will continue tumbling overnight and lows will be in the mid-20s by Friday morning.

Friday will be a cool day with highs in the 30s with a mix of clouds and sun, don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries flying by in the cool breeze. We’ll have a few more clouds and warmer temperatures for the weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and in the 50s by Sunday. This will be mainly dry weekend with our next chance for rain coming Sunday night.

This has been a wet month but our weekends have been dry.

This has been a mild month and we will warm up this weekend.