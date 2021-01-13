A more active weather pattern will bring several chances for snow to central Indiana

So far January has been a cloudy month. While this is normally the second cloudiest month of the year, we’ve seen only 9% of possible sunshine over the past two weeks. In spite of the clouds we have avoided extremely cold weather and temperatures have been above average.

We have only had one, 1″ snowfall this season and we are almost nine inches below average for the season. A more active weather pattern will send several upper level weather systems our way and increase our chances for precipitation.

Rain will develop Thursday evening and change to snow overnight. We’ll have gusty winds and snow showers Friday. Snow showers are in the forecast through Saturday and light snow may accumulate Sunday.

