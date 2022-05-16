So far the month of May has had widely variable weather The first week of the month was very active with daily rainfall totaling 1-2″ for the week, across the state. The second week saw a much different weather pattern brought four days of near record high temperatures in the mid 80s and less than a tenth of inch of rain. The third week of the month will resemble the first week more so than the second.

Since last week was dry farmer’s were able to do more planting but are still well behind last year’s place. So far this growing season 40% of corn has been planted, compared to 60% by this time last year. 20% of the soybean crop has been planted, compared to 48% by this time last year.

After a sunny mild Tuesday, expect a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday through Saturday. Showers are likely Wednesday with a high in the 70s. We’ll have scattered afternoon thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s. Rain will continue through early Saturday. Up to an inch and a half of rain is likely this week.

