A mild weekend for central Indiana with scattered thunderstorms

We have at least .01″ of rain for 25 of the past 46 days. Almost 14 inches of rain has fallen since June 1st. This is the fifth wettest summer to date and our unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend. Flood warnings are in effect on all area rivers and streams. Water levels are high and currents are swift so extra caution will be needed around water this weekend.

This is currently our 12th wettest July as we’ve already had almost six inches of rain. Our wet weather pattern will continue through Sunday and one to two inches of rain is likely. A cold front will move across the state Sunday and bring an end to the warm, wet weather pattern.

We’ll have sunny skies, milder temperatures and lower humidity early next week.

July has been a wet month.

Our summer rainfall surplus is approaching six inches.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

We’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday.

The heaviest rain this weekend will fall south of I-70.