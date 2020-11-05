A mild weekend for central Indiana; Tropical Storm Eta moves toward south Florida

The calendar now says November but after a chilly Monday, this week has had the look and feel of September. Expect a sunny mild trend to continue. The average high for early November is 58 degrees, but temperatures will stay 10 to 15 degrees above average. Average high temperatures are in the 70s in September, and that is where we will be through the weekend.

Category 4 Hurricane Eta made landfall Tuesday in Nicaragua with winds near 140 mph. Now weakened to a Tropical Storm, the system has caused days of catastrophic flooding across central America. Eta will move back into the western Caribbean Friday before making landfall across western Cuba this weekend. The storm will then move north and threaten the Florida Keys and the southwest Florida coast with tropical storm force winds by Sunday.

We have seen a significant warm up this week.

Expect a mild Friday.

Temperatures will stay above average across the Ohio Valley this weekend.

Highs will be in the 70s this weekend.

10-15 inches of rain have fallen across Central America this week.

We are now tied for the most active hurricane season on record.

Eta will make landfall in Cuba this weekend.

Eta will move south of the Florida coast early next week.