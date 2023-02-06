After a dry start to the month of February this will be a very active week of weather. Clouds will build across the state overnight ahead of an approaching warm front. Southerly winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour will prevent temperatures from dropping too much tonight. Overnight lows will be near 40°.

Expect a few for showers tomorrow as the first wave of rain moves into to the state. The rain will be mainly south of I-70 and will be light and widely scattered. Temperatures will stay mild with highs near 50° despite the cloudy skies and rain.

A more favorable rain chance arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. The rainfall will become more widespread with the potential for embedded thunderstorms. Mild air will be with us Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 50°. Colder air will move in Friday and we will go from rain to a rain/snow mix .

For the weekend, the weather stays chilly through Saturday with a chance for snow showers. Sunny skies will return Sunday with highs in the mid-40s.

Most of central Indiana is in drought and this will be a wet week.

