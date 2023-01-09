The first nine days of January have been above average and the mild trend will continue this week. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. By the middle of the week, expect temperatures to be 15° above average. Enjoy the warmth, it won’t last long. By the end of the week, we get knocked down to near average once again. As temperatures warm, rain chances will be rising too.

A few spotty showers will be possible Wednesday before widespread rain and gusty winds develop on Thursday. Thursday will be the transitional day. While temperatures will be mild for the first half of the day, a cold front coming through will knock temperatures down below average. As we turn colder, rain changing to mix and even a few snow showers are possible Thursday night and Friday.

Drought has taken hold across the state and much-need rain is likely later this week.

Expect a mild mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay above average for the next three days.