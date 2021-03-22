Mild week ahead with several chances for rain, thunderstorms

So far March has been a mild month. Temperatures have been five degrees above average and we’ve had nine days with a high of at least 60 degrees. This has also been a wet month with over two and a half inches of rain.

For the first week of Spring this will be a very active week of weather and our mild and wet trend will continue.Two strong storm systems will move across the state and will bring rain and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are likely and 1-2″ of rain will soak the state this week.

In spite of the rain, high temperatures are expected to stay above average through Sunday. With highs near 70 degrees, Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week.

Flood Warnings are in effect for all area creeks, rivers and streams. 1-2″ of rain fell last week. Waterway levels are near bank full and currents are swift. The rain we’re expecting over the next few days will keep flooding concerns high.

