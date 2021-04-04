A mild week ahead that will start with sunshine and end with rain

After a chilly Saturday our weather warmed up for the second half of the weekend. Sunday’s high of 74 degrees tied for the warmest day of the year so far. Our streak of 70-degree days will stretch for three more days before our next storm system rolls in.

Scattered showers will develop ahead of a cold front Wednesday night. Rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread across the state Thursday and few strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Our weather will stay unsettled with scattered showers in the forecast Friday and Saturday. We’ll finally get back to dry weather by Sunday.

April is one on wettest and fastest warming months of the year. We average 3.81″ or rain and severe storms are common. We average 4 tornadoes during the month. Since we gain and hour and 12 minutes of daylight length by the end of the month, we go from an average high of 58 degrees to an average high of 68 degrees by April 30th.

This will be a mild week.

A daily chance for rain starts Wednesday night.

April is one of our fastest warming months.

Precipitation is forecast to be near average this month.

Temperatures are expected to be above average this month.