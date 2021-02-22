Mild week ahead for central Indiana

The streak of consecutive days below freezing for Indianapolis ended at 14 days over the weekend. We now have a new streak of three days with high temperatures rising above the freezing mark.

Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday with clouds in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon. Winds will gust up to 40 miles per hour as a warm front moves across the state.

The milder trend will continue this week as we are expecting high temperatures in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

February has been a cold, snowy month, and there is no snow in the seven-day forecast. Our next precipitation will come in the form of rain, moving in late Friday through Saturday. March begins early next week, and the new month will start with rain.

February has been a cold, snowy month.

Temperatures stayed above freezing Monday.

Days are getting longer by two and a half minutes per day.

Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday.

We’ll have warmer weather for the next four days.