March is off to a mild wet start and that will continue this week. Under sunny skies on Monday central Indiana saw highs rise into the 60s. Clouds will build across the state overnight and a few widely scattered showers will develop after 3am. We’ll stay clouds with a few showers, especially early in the day. Most of the rain will fall north of I-70 and not everyone will see rain.

This will be a mild week with highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. For the past four years we have had temperatures in 40s and 50s for St. Patrick’s Day but it will be much more pleasant. Expect sunny skies Thursday with highs near 70°

Our best chance for widespread rainfall this week does not arrive until Friday. As of this writing the rain is forecast to end before sunrise on Saturday and the balance of weekend is expected to be dry.

Statewide Tornado Drill

As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week a test Tornado Warning will be issued around 10:15 Tuesday morning. Tornado Sirens will sound and weather radios will activate. Smartphones will also provide notification. This is a good to review where to go at work and at home so you will be ready to act calmly and quickly when severe storms threaten. No severe weather is in the forecast for Tuesday.

