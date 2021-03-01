A mild week ahead for central Indiana

Now that March first has arrived, it’s time for a recap of meteorological winter, the period from December first through February 28th. In terms of temperatures the season was too bad. We had 44 days with above average temperatures 40 days will below average temperatures, and an almost even split. The warmest day was 65 degrees on December 11th and the coldest was a low of zero on February 7th.

I predicted six, one-inch snows for the winter season. We had six for a total of 22.2″ of snow, 3.7″ below average. I’ll have my outlook for the upcoming Spring, Tuesday night at eleven on CBS 4 News.

March will start quietly. For the next four days we’ll enjoy sunny skies with temperatures above average. Out next chance for scattered showers will not come until this weekend.

This has been a mild winter.

I predicted six one-snows this season.

We had 22.2″ of snow this winter.

We’ll stay mild for the next four days.

Spring starts in three weeks.

The average high rises into the 50s this month.