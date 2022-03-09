After two days of mild, dry weather a rain/snow mix is on the way. Clouds will increase Thursday with a high near 50°. Light snow will develop Friday morning. As temperatures rise to near 40° our light snow will change to a rain/snow mix and then to rain. As we cool down late in the day rain will change to snow and some accumulation is likely.

This should not be a major snowfall but slushy roads will freeze as we drop into the teens Friday night through Saturday morning. Gusty winds will make it feel colder with wind chill near 0°. Flurries will continue through Saturday morning. Saturday will be a much colder day with highs in the mid-20s. The record cold maximum temperature for the date is at 24°, set in 1932, so we will be close to the record. Fortunately, the cold on doesn’t last long. By Sunday, we’re right back to seasonal temperatures and sunshine.

Expect a mild Thursday.

We are way below average on seasonal snow.

Light snow will accumulate by Friday night.

Temperatures will tumble Friday sand Saturday will be much colder. A quick warm up arrives by Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday.