A mild Thursday across central Indiana before a weekend warm up

A cold front brought gusty winds and heavy rain Tuesday night. Behind the front we had a breezy, mild Wednesday and highs will be in the 70s for Thursday before a warming trend begins. We’ve already had 17, 90-degree days this summer and we’ll start to add to that total with another heatwave one the way. Highs will be in the 80s Friday and Saturday, in the 90s Sunday and stay near 90 degrees through early next week.

We’ll stay dry through the weekend with our next chance for rain not coming until early next week.

September has been a mild month so far with temperatures 1.7 degrees below average. We have already had almost an inch of rain, so the month is off to a wet start as well.

